HokieHaven - Terius Wheatley is in the Transfer Portal

A 6-0, 190-pounder from Ann Arbor (Mich.) Pioneer, Wheatley landed at Virginia Tech after a postgrad year at Fork Union Military Academy. The son of former Michigan and NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley - who is now the head coach at Morgan State - Wheatley has had a hard time consistently seeing the field in Blacksburg.

Another Hokie may be opting to finish out his career elsewhere. Senior running back Terius Wheatley is in the Transfer Portal.

He has played in just 18 career games (all in the 2018 and 2019 seasons), starting twice. He has bounced between a tailback role and a more-versatile slot position - a combination that seems to be filled by Raheem Blackshear, who ate up all of Wheatley's playing time a year ago - with 126 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards to show for it.

His greater impact has been on special teams, where he's notched 623 yards as the team's primary kickoff returner in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

He will be a fifth-year senior at the school of his choice this season, but also has the option to stay for a sixth year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.