With the calendar soon turning to June, official visits will crank up for prospects across the nation starting this weekend. That will include some of the top talent in the state of Tennessee. Rivals.com takes a look at 11 prospects in the Volunteer State and which programs will be vying for their commitment.

*****

- Spillman will begin his June at Florida State (June 2nd), followed by officials to Ohio State (June 9th), Tennessee (June 16th), and Georgia (June 23rd). Many perceive the four-star linebacker will end up at Tennessee, where his older brother, Nate Spillman, is a freshman wide receiver. However, it's clear the younger Spillman has plenty of options to think about.

*****

- O'Connell released a Top 3 last week that included Clemson, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. His June official visits will go in that order, starting off at Clemson (June 2nd), Wisconsin (June 9th), and Tennessee (June 23rd).

*****

- For now, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound talent has officials scheduled with Ole Miss on June 9th and TCU on June 16th. Schools that also remain in the mix for summer visits include Auburn, Florida State, and Vanderbilt. The four-star has taken spring visits to all those programs, so his return trips in June will be very detail-oriented.

*****

- Wisconsin (June 2nd), Vanderbilt (June 9th), and North Carolina (June 23rd) are the schools sticking out to the three-star defensive end so far. Weber is already quite familiar with each program, recently taking a spring visit to Wisconsin in April and he's been on multiple visits to North Carolina and Vanderbilt.

*****

- Becker is coming off unofficial visits to Iowa and Indiana. Both programs are in the mix to get official visits from the three-star wide receiver along with Vanderbilt and Northwestern. Becker's only scheduled official is with the Wildcats this upcoming weekend on June 2nd. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound talent recently showed off his track and field prowess, taking home state titles in the 110 meter hurdles (14.51), the 300 meter hurdles (38.8), and the 4x400.

*****

- Bourdon has three officials scheduled currently. This upcoming weekend, he'll return to the home state program Vanderbilt. Then, the three-star will visit Duke on June 9th followed by a trip to Purdue on June 16th. For now, the last weekend in June remains open as the 6-foot-6, 292-pound prospect says programs like TCU and Oklahoma State are in the mix to get an official as well.

*****

- Pitt has made Maynard a priority in their class and the three-star prospect has returned the interest, having visited campus three times already. Maynard has an official with the Panthers set for June 8th, but Michigan is also making a strong push and an official with the Wolverines is set for June 22nd.

*****

- Soles currently has 16 offers on his resume, but Kentucky and Virginia Tech are trending for the three-star prospect. He's expected on both campuses next month with an official set with the Wildcats on June 5th and the Hokies will get one on June 23rd.

*****

- Illinois has made the 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver a top priority for their 2024 class and the Fighting Illini seem to be in the driver's seat. Orr visited Illinois back in April and will return to campus on June 9th, that is the only official visit he has planned right now. Orr is coming off a junior season where he hauled in 55 catches for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns.

*****

- Power five teams like Groves as a hybrid outside linebacker and currently Groves has official visits scheduled with Kentucky (June 9th) and Purdue (June 2nd). NC State is also making a strong push to get Groves on campus this summer as well.

*****