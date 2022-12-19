Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-2, 260-pounder was first-team All-AAC this Fall in his redshirt sophomore season. After making just one appearance and redshirting in 2020, he emerged as a regular starter before taking on a full-time role - and excelling in it - this season. In 23 games, he has made 57 total tackles, 19.5 for loss with 10.5 sacks. He has also forced and recovered one fumble.

As a high-schooler, Varner was a product of the 757, picking Temple over several other mid-major programs. A two-star out of Norfolk (Va.) Maury, it's fair to say he's far outperformed expectations already. Thanks to the Covid eligibility freeze in 2020, he has three years to play two at his next destination.

Varner planned an unofficial visit to Blacksburg this past weekend, with Indiana and Vanderbilt (which he also planned to visit) among the others in pursuit of his transfer.