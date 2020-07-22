HokieHaven - Team Rankings: Five programs that could disappoint in 2021

1. STANFORD

David Shaw (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Cardinal have academic restrictions unlike any other school in the Power Five, but they usually finish with a slew of four-stars and a five-star here and there. This year? They have five commitments and all are three-stars. Stanford has lured five-stars from Texas, Georgia, Washington, Arizona and of course California since 2012, but this year it seems far off the elite lists.

2. FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles always recruit well, but their standard has been top five and at least top 10 over the years. This year it looks like the ‘Noles class could be down overall. There are excuses for it — new coach in a pandemic cleaning up an absolute mess left by Willie Taggart — but it could still disappoint.

3. VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies aren’t a regular Top 25 recruiting program but they are usually in the top half of the ACC and near the 30-35 mark at least. This year? The Hokies are currently No. 47 and will likely lose more four-stars than they gain this cycle.

4. OLE MISS

What’s happening with Lane Kiffin and recruiting? I expected big things from a big personality and name. Perhaps the lack of campus visits hurts because Kiffin is so much better live than on video or the phone, but being so close to the bottom of the SEC does not bode well. And it’s not like they are leading for any highly ranked uncommitted players.

5. UCLA