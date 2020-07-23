HokieHaven - Tayvion Robinson named to Hornung watchlist

The award, which is granted annually to the most versatile player in college football, recognizes Robinson's ability in not just reeling in passes, but carrying the ball from the slot and making an impact in the return game.

Yet another Hokie is in the early running for a national honor. Sophomore receiver Tayvion Robinson is on the watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award.

A 5-10, 185-pounder out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High School, Robinson caught 31 passes for 404 yards and a touchdown during his first college campaign. He also added 11 rushes for 132 yards (an eye-popping 12 per carry). On special teams, he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards, and was the team's primary punt returner, earning 185 yards on his 13 return opportunities.

Robinson's recognition from the Hornung committee underscores his importance to the team, thanks to the myriad ways in which he can help the Hokies. Getting more consistent production out of him with a full-time role (he began the year as an understudy to Hezekiah Grimsley, but his emergence helped facilitate Grimsley's departure this offseason) could help take the team to the next level.

Continued on-field success for Robinson could also help the Hokies improve their reputation in the all-important Tidewater area of Virginia. The once-crucial recruiting hotbed has been a less consistent source of talent for VT in recent classes. That one of the players to end up in Blacksburg has found plenty of success... well, that just helps show that there are benefits to becoming a Hokie.