Tayvion Robinson named ACC co-specialist of the week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson was named ACC Co-Specialist of the Week after returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown versus Richmond, the conference announced Monday.

Robinson (5-10, 187) returned three punts Saturday including the 60-yard touchdown, the longest return of his career and his first career punt return TD. The return is also the longest punt return in the ACC this season and just the second returned for a touchdown in the conference. Robinson also leads the conference in punt return yards after returning nine punts for 135 yards in 2021.

Monday marks the second time this season a Tech player has been honored by the ACC after DB Chamarri Conner earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors following the Hokies’ season-opening 17-10 win over North Carolina.

Robinson and the Hokies have an open week following their win over Richmond but will host No. 9 Notre Dame in Lane Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.