Virginia Tech has added yet another commitment. After a long stretch leading the recruitment of Virginia Beach Cox athlete Tayvion Robinson, the Hokies became his choice.

The 6-0, 170-pound Robinson is a multi-talented player at the high school level, and could factor in at a number of different positions in Blacksburg. However, the No. 232 overall prospect and No. 17 "athlete" nationally - and the No. 6 rising senior in Virginia - has primarily been recruited as a receiver by the Virginia Tech staff, and will begin his career there.

He is the fifth player to pick the Hokies since the beginning of June, and 11th overall in the class. He is the second-highest ranked player in the class behind No. 184 Cam'Ron Kelly (also from the Tidewater area), and his commitment bumps the Hokies up to No. 25 in the Rivals.com team rankings.

