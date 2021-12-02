Tayvion Robinson enters the Transfer Portal

Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, who led the team in receptions (and would have potentially finished first in yardage with a bowl game) plans to explore his options elsewhere.

After mostly escaping the worst of it so far, Virginia Tech's first shockwave from the Transfer Portal this offseason is here:

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our RIVALS2021 discount, available only through Dec.3 Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details .

A four-star prospect who played his high school ball at Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox, Robinson has had a productive career as a slot receiver and special-teams player. Should he ultimately choose a new school, he'd be a big blow to the early stages of the Brent Pry era.

However, it's also possible that Pry manages to sell Robinson on a vision for the future of the Hokies in which the 5-10, 187-pounder plays a key role. His 113 career receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns certainly indicate the impact he can have on any offense. Pry's emphasis at his introductory press conference of returning to a position of recruiting strength in the Commonwealth of Virginia will likely revolve in part around maintaining strong relationships in the Tidewater area, and keeping Robinson happy (and on the roster) could be a good step in that direction.

Backup offensive lineman Derrell Bailey Jr. and quarterback Knox Kadum have also entered the Transfer Portal thus far, but they are less-established in Blacksburg and departures may not be felt quite s strongly.