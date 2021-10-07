Tayvion Robinson earns Beamer No. 25 for Notre Dame game

The junior will wear the No 25 jersey in honor of former head coach Frank Beamer and "BeamerBall."

After a special teams touchdown in his last outing, Hokie wide receiver Tayvion Robinson will earn a special teams honor.

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.

The full list of 2021 honorees is below:

Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner

Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley

Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith

Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson

Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson