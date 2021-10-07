Tayvion Robinson earns Beamer No. 25 for Notre Dame game
After a special teams touchdown in his last outing, Hokie wide receiver Tayvion Robinson will earn a special teams honor.
The junior will wear the No 25 jersey in honor of former head coach Frank Beamer and "BeamerBall."
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson
Robinson has 83 career catches for 1,162 yards and six touchdowns. On special teams, he has taken five kickoffs for 50 yards, but has excelled in the PR game, with 33 returns for 341 yards and the touchdown that he recorded against Richmond in VT's most recent game.
