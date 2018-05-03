A onetime Hokie pledge, Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan cornerback Tayvion Land knows when he'll come off the board again.

The No. 153 overall prospect and No. 16 cornerback in the nation, Land is also the No. 6 rising senior in the state of Virginia.

He initially committed to Virginia Tech in July 2016 - when he was just entering his sophomore year of high school - but pulled back from that pledge around Signing Day 2017. Teammate Tahj Capeheart made a late flip from VT to Maryland in the 2017 class, and there were a few weeks of awkwardness surrounding that between the coaches of VT and Bishop Sullivan Catholic.

While that friction cleared up relatively quickly (indeed, the Hokies signed athlete Armani Chatman from the school in the 2018 class), Land's connection to Virginia Tech never quite seemed to be the same as it had previously been. It remains to be seen whether the Hokies can overcome that and reel him back into the 2019 class.

We'll find out in a week's time.