HokieHaven - Taylor Hendricks focused on his season

“Since last year I have made improvements with my jump shot, being able to knock down threes and an efficient percentage. I’ve also made improvements with my defense, blocking more shots and doing a better job guarding the perimeter.”

Hendricks’ game, and his recruitment, has really started to take off this season as he made a move from the University School to Calvary Christian.

Taylor Hendricks moved up six spots to No. 82 overall in the latest 2022 Rivals150 earlier this week. He is now ranked as the No. 9 power forward in his class. This jump in the rankings comes the same week that Hendricks’ Calvary Christian made its first appearance in the top 25.

Hendricks went through each of these schools to give his thoughts…

UCF: “I like how they have a great academic program, and their campus is very nice. The coaches also have a lot of experience and they compete and beat the top teams. They said that they would want to keep me in the forward spot, playing the 3 and 4 which is what I want to do. I also have a great relationship with the coaches and their development with players is very good.”

Iowa State: “I like how they have a lot of players who not only played in the NBA but also have a lot of success. I also have a good relationship with the coaches and they also said they would play me in the wing and forward spots”

Memphis: “I like how they’re always involved, and I have a good relationship with the coaches. They also have lots of great players in my position that I feel have been developed very well.”

Yale: “I like how Yale contacts me a lot and how they’re a really good academic school but also really good in the Ivy League. They said if I were to go there, I would be one of the main focal points in the offense.”

Florida State: “I like the relationship I have with the coaches and how many players they get to the league every year. They’re really good at development and they have a lot of successful players with my type of body build and play style.”

Penn: “I like how involved Penn is they’re always contacting me. I also like how good they’re in the Ivy League and the coaches are really good. The school also has a really good academic program which is important.”

Wake Forest: “I like how good the coaches are and the relationship they’ve built with me over the past year. They also have great notable alumni, which is great to see. Their facilities are also one of the best. They also said they would want me to play the 3 and 4.”

Virginia Tech: “I like the play style they have and that they compete in one of the toughest divisions. They’re a great defensive and 3-point shooting team, which is where I want to improve on the most. I have a good relationship with the coach and they’re very interested.”