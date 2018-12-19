LAS VEGAS -- Prep schools from around the world took the floor on Tuesday, but freshman Sadraque Nganga was on center stage on opening night of the Tarkanian Classic. National analyst Eric Bossi discussed Nganga and others who caught his eye.



NGANGA LOOKS LIKE A POTENTIAL STAR IN 2022

Freshman Sadraque Nganga didn't put up huge numbers, the native of Angola who attends Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass didn't have to either. Because, when he did things, he did them in loud fashion Just turned 15 year old 6-foot-9 forwards who are relatively new to the game aren't supposed to move like he does. They aren't supposed to hit 18 foot pull-ups after hesitation dribbles, run the floor and make passes along with playing above the rim like Nnanga can. Again, it's still very early but his future appears to be right and in comparison to the limited amount of 2022 kids we have seen he's got to be near the top of the food chain.

It's still early, but Nganga has already landed offers from Arizona State and Oklahoma while Arizona is showing plenty of interest. He's certainly a kid we are going to follow closely.



ADDISON PATTERSON COULD BE A 2019 OPTION

One of 2020's top ranked wings, Phoenix (Ariz.) Bella Vista's Addison Patterson said that a move to the class of 2019 isn't out of the question. If he decides to make that switch, the floodgates could open as potential impact wings are always in desire. Patterson is at his best along the baseline or in transition where he can be an explosive finisher. He hunts transition opportunities and you also have to account for him roaming the perimeter

Among those who Patterson says have offered are Florida, Syracuse, Oregon, USC, Maryland, Arizona State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon State and Illinois. For now, he says that he's 2020 and will wait until at least after his high school season to decide if enrolling early is for him. But, it's something to keep a close eye on.



VIRGINIA TECH GOT A GOOD ONE IN EMANUEL MILLER

Emanuel Miller

We write about fit being a key to success all the time, four-star forward Emanuel Miller looks like a great fit for Virginia Tech. Matter of fact, the inside outside play of Miller on Tuesday looked straight out of central casting for the type of versatile forward that Buzz Williams covets. At 6-foot-7, Miller can play out on the wing because of his athleticism and ability to knock down threes. But, he's big and strong enough to play as a small ball four and cause problems for big men who have to try and guard him in space. The Hokies have built a tough ACC team built on versatile, multi-positional players and Miller looks to be in line with that. The work he's done on his game at Napa (Calif.) Golden State Prep is evident.





QUICK TUESDAY NIGHT NOTES