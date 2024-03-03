BLACKSBURG- The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13 8-10 ACC) took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11 10-8 ACC) after a Jekyll and Hyde 40 minutes, which saw Tech come back from as much as a 15 point setback.

The Hokies were off to their typical sluggish start, indicated by a Robbie Beran turnover that turned Hunter Sallis three just 22 seconds into the matchup. By the time the first media stoppage rolled around, the Hokies found themselves down 19-12, with Wake clipping five of their first six three-point attempts.

This Wake Forest side kept the Hokies at bay throughout the first half, as Steve Forbes's side did a fine job keeping their foot on the gas. Wake Forest maintained a 40-25 margin with just over six minutes remaining in the first stanza.

The Deacons connected on nine first-half triples, which constantly daggered the Hokies back down to a two or three-possession deficit.

Six different Wake players marked at least five points in Saturday's first half. This, combined with 10 assists on 16 field goals, was the sign of a well-oiled Wake side looking to make a statement as selection Sunday edges closer.

It's reasonable to wonder how they reached the point, of holding a near 20 point advantage, and the answer lies in their electrifying shooting from beyond the arc. The Deacons connected on nine first-half threes.

While the Hokies found themselves unable to muster enough momentum to take a lead into the break, an end-of-half 8-0 run foreshadowed a historic Tech turnaround.

Coach Mike Young's side flew out the gates immediately, trimming the nine-point Forest lead to five, with layups by Hunter Cattoor and Beran that invigorated the Hokie crowd and injected a sense of belief that looked dire just minutes ago. Virginia Tech furthered this newfound sense of resilience with a 10-2 spurt that pushed Tech to a narrow one-point lead.

Coach Forbes then called a timeout with hopes of killing the Hokies hot hand and instead establishing the three-point prowess that propelled Wake Forest into that solid first-half lead. Yet the North Carolina side hit just two threes during the final 20 while heaving 11 shots from beyond the arc.

For the Hokies, garnering that one-point advantage was all it took. Not once did Tech look back like it had at previous points in the year; instead, they gave the Deacons a taste of their own medicine, knocking down 63.3% of their second-half shots, with Cattoor and Lynn Kidd meshing for 30 of the Hokies' 50 points during the second frame charge.

The Maroon and Orange won by 11 thanks to that second-half surge, which saw Tech lead by as much as 16.

Just how rare is this for Virginia Tech? Saturday night was the largest Hokies comeback in the Mike Young era as the Hokies were grasping at needle-sized bits of momentum at a time when Virginia Tech desperately needed a win.

For the Hokies, their penultimate game takes place in the Derby City, as a trip to Lousiville beckons for a Tech side looking to string positive results together. Tip takes place Mar 5th at 7 PM ET.











