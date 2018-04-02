Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Tremaine Edmunds could be the first linebacker taken off the board at the NFL Draft later this month.



NFL analyst Chris Simms of Bleacher Report recently heaped massive praise on the Virginia Tech superstar, calling him the “Saquon Barkley of defense,” and a “bigger, faster Brian Urlacher,” and a better prospect than Anthony Barr. Last but not least, Simms said there were no weaknesses in Edmunds’ game.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also loves Edmunds but maybe not so much. Kiper has Georgia’s Roquan Smith as the first linebacker off the board at No. 10 with Edmunds coming two spots later at No. 12.

“Edmunds hasn’t really projected quite as high as I thought he would,” Kiper said on a call last week. “What affects Edmunds is he’s such a freakish talent you expect more dominant play week-in and week-out.

“I don’t think teams necessarily saw that even though he had over 100 tackles and made a lot of plays, shows a lot of versatility. The freakish numbers worked against him in that regard. You thought he’d be Lawrence Taylor out there, just making plays everywhere in every game and that wasn’t the case. That’s why I had him dropping down to 12 to the Buffalo Bills. Roquan Smith has moved a little bit ahead of him.”

In Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s post-combine mock draft, he has Edmunds as the first linebacker taken at No. 9, followed by Smith at 10.

It’s a close call, but will Edmunds be the first linebacker taken or does Smith have the better resume to take a shot on him earlier in the first round?