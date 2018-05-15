Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local or regional expert from the Rivals.com network.

Alabama has proven it can go anywhere to get any prospect, especially with the Crimson Tide’s wild success under coach Nick Saban. But they’ve been particularly successful dipping into the DMV area (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) for top recruits who have panned out and been some of the program’s best players in recent years.

Offensive linemen Arie Kouandjio and his brother, Cyrus Kouandjio, both played at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha before going on to Alabama and then the NFL. Both are still on pro rosters.

Five-star defensive end Jonathan Allen picked the Crimson Tide out of Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge and he was a first-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Former No. 1 overall prospect Da’Shawn Hand, from Woodbridge, Va., selected Alabama and although his career didn’t exactly pan out in Tuscaloosa he was still a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft last month.

So many players from that area of the country - which used to be even more fertile recruiting ground for Penn State - have decided to head to Alabama instead and it’s paid off.

It doesn’t look as if it’s slowing down, either. The top-rated player in Maryland last recruiting cycle, five-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma, signed with the Crimson Tide. Top inside linebacker and No. 1 prospect in Maryland this cycle, Shane Lee, has already committed to Alabama. Both are from Baltimore St. Frances.

Why have so many top-rated players from the DMV area gone to Tuscaloosa rather than staying closer to home at big-time programs in their region?

MORE: Maryland 2019 state rankings | Virginia rankings | D.C. rankings