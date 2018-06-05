Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Virginia is a state filled with talented prospects and Penn State has taken full advantage in recent years as the Nittany Lions continue to bolster their roster to compete for Big Ten championships.

This recruiting cycle is no exception. If anything, Penn State’s aggressive recruiting staff has targeted the state even more by landing five-star running back Devyn Ford, four-star linebacker Brandon Smith (the top two players in the state) and most recently four-star defensive end Hakeem Beamon from Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird.

In recent years, Penn State has done a phenomenal job in the state as well.

Last recruiting cycle, the Nittany Lions signed high four-star running back Ricky Slade and four-star offensive lineman Nana Asiedu, two of the top four recruits in Virginia. In the 2017 class, Penn State landed four-star defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, four-star defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks and others.

Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland and other teams in the region have left a lot on the table as Penn State has gone into the state and pilfered many of the top prospects.

Is this a specific recruiting tactic by coach James Franklin and his staff or are the Nittany Lions just hot on the trail and Virginia is just one of many states where they’ve had incredible success?