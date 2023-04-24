What has long seemed inevitable is now official: Virginia Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. With Senior Ryan Willis and sophomore Kyron Drones seeming to pull ahead in the quarterback battle, it was one position that seemed all-but assured to see some attrition.

Bullock was a three-star prospect out of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep in the 2021 class. He redshirted as a true freshman, but got a handful of reps in the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Maryland, completing 2/4 passes for 27 yards and rushing six times for 14 yards. He did not see the field as a redshirt freshman. Hokie Haven has long reported that sources in New Jersey have expected him to depart Blacksburg, and it's most likely that he ends up closer to home for the conclusion of his college career. With Wells and Drones ahead of him on the depth chart in the short term, and a host of redshirt and true freshmen nipping at his heels, Bullock's exit is now official. His presence as the third quarterback behind the top two (putting him ahead of the youngsters on the projected depth chart) was not enough to delay the inevitable. With his exit, the depth by class at the quarterback position looks like this:

2023 Eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Devin Farrell Kyron Drones Ben Locklear, W Grant Wells Brody Jones*, W





Jackson Sigler*, W William Watson* Dylan Wittke*

Wells could theoretically use his 2020 season of Covid eligibility for a sixth year and have two on-field years remaining, but even if he doesn't (which seems more likely) Drones is an obvious heir apparent at this stage - assuming he doesn't beat Wells out in the first place. With the opportunity to develop true freshmen Pop Watson and Dylan Wittke while they redshirt this year, and begin to give redshirt freshman Devin Farrell reps in preparation for a bigger role in 2024 and beyond, there's more-than adequate depth at the position. Class of 2024 commitment Davi Belfort is expected to be a multi-year starter in the long term.