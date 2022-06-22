Ta'Mere Robinson names his final three

Virginia Tech offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson under a previous coaching staff, but consistency and persistence have paid off. The Rivals250 prospect has named his final three programs, with the Hokies right in the thick of it.

Miami and Penn State are the other two programs still in the running for he 6-2, 220-pounder. Robinson took official visits to Miami, Blacksburg, and State College in the first three weeks of the month, and saw enough to know that no other program would be able to stand up to them. He'd seen each on unofficial visits prior to setting up his busy June.