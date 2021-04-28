Sweigart planning a visit to Blacksburg
Virginia Tech's 2022 offensive line class continues to take shape, and with two interior prospects committed, tackle is the priority.Chapin (S.C.) three-star Chase Sweigart certainly fits the profi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news