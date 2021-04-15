HokieHaven - Summer visits will be key for Pernell

Virginia Tech has been among the favorites for Highland Springs (Va.) 2022 defensive end Rashaud Pernell since offering.

VT entered the fray last May - when Pernell already held opportunities from Boston College, Maryland, and Minnesota, to name a few - and the in-state program moved to the top of the list. The Hokies' attention in him hasn't waned, and the Orange and Maroon remain in a crucial position for his decision-making process.