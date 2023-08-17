Special teams have long been a staple of Virginia Tech, with blocked punts and pinning the opposition deep near their own end zone always at the forefront of the Hokies' defense. So, in the final week of the summer overview, we will be discussing a cornerstone of any fluent Hokies team.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Personnel
2023 eligibility
Fr.
So.
Jr.
Sr.
LS- Christian Epling, W
P- Nick Veltsistas, W
LS - Griffin Armstrong, W
LS- Justin Pollock, W
P- Bryce LaFollete. W
K- Kyle Lowe, W
K- John Love
P- Peter Moore
* Unused redshirt. Italics = hasn't arrived yet
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.