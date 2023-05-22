Enter Kyron Drones, a fellow transfer who hails from the heralded Baylor Bears. Drones left Baylor with 219 yards, 14 completions, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the former three-star Rivals quarterback has shown much promise through numerous clips that highlight his exceptional arm.

Despite impressive flashes from true freshman "Pop" Watson during the Hokies' annual Spring Game, as well the early enrollment of classmate Dylan Wittke, the race for the starting position seems to be a two-horse race. Redshirt freshman Devin Farrell (Rhode Island) and sophomore Tahj Bullock (Akron) emigrated via the NCAA Transfer Portal, while walk-ons Ben Locklear, Brody Jones, and Jackson Sigler are not expected to be major factors this Fall.