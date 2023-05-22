Following the Hokies' 3-8 season under first-year head coach Brent Pry, all eyes were focused on the performance of quarterback Grant Wells. Wells's first season was rocky; the now redshirt senior compiled 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 59% completion rate.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Enter Kyron Drones, a fellow transfer who hails from the heralded Baylor Bears. Drones left Baylor with 219 yards, 14 completions, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the former three-star Rivals quarterback has shown much promise through numerous clips that highlight his exceptional arm.
Despite impressive flashes from true freshman "Pop" Watson during the Hokies' annual Spring Game, as well the early enrollment of classmate Dylan Wittke, the race for the starting position seems to be a two-horse race. Redshirt freshman Devin Farrell (Rhode Island) and sophomore Tahj Bullock (Akron) emigrated via the NCAA Transfer Portal, while walk-ons Ben Locklear, Brody Jones, and Jackson Sigler are not expected to be major factors this Fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.