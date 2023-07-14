Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Last year, the Hokies finished averaging 19.3 points a game - good for 13th-worst in the nation. Since then though, Virginia Tech has looked like a rejuvenated squad. The quarterbacks had a more confident Spring, the backs look much more threatening with depth options getting the majority of spring game reps, and the Hokies' wideouts look a much higher caliber than we have seen in recent times, thanks to the Transfer Portal. Yet, this inexperienced Hokies' offensive front may just be lagging behind.
Before we look at the likely candidates for this year it is important to understand how much room there is to grow. There is just one senior on this Hokies front (Jesse Hanson), besides Hanson, the oldest players lie at redshirt junior. While this may look out of sync with the rest of the Hokies' more experienced and aged squad. Under the tutelage of new O-Line coach Ron Crook, who complied exceptional lines with the Bearcats, Virginia Tech looks to be establishing a front that for the future will be the solid rock that it needs to be.
