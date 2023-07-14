Before we look at the likely candidates for this year it is important to understand how much room there is to grow. There is just one senior on this Hokies front (Jesse Hanson), besides Hanson, the oldest players lie at redshirt junior. While this may look out of sync with the rest of the Hokies' more experienced and aged squad. Under the tutelage of new O-Line coach Ron Crook, who complied exceptional lines with the Bearcats, Virginia Tech looks to be establishing a front that for the future will be the solid rock that it needs to be.