News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Summer overview: Linebacker

Connor Mardian
Hokie Haven staff

The Hokies once again look a young but promising group of linebackers to work with. But it should put most minds at ease when you remember Brent Pry has created a number of exceptional linebacker prospects in his times specializing as a linebackers guru. So even though Pry’s title may be different there is no doubt that he is keeping a watchful eye on this corps.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Personnel

2023 eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr.

George Ballance*, W

William Johnson


Keonta Jenkins*

Tavorian Copeland*

Jaden Keller


Matt Johnson, W

Aycen Stevens*

Keli Lawson


Alan Tisdale

Darius Taylor*, W

Jayden McDonald



Caleb Woodson*
* Unused redshirt. Italics = hasn't arrived yet
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}