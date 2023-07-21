When you take a look at my previous articles you may notice a lot of varying ages and experience gaps on the offensive end. However, at the rock of defense, it is a different story. Defensive line coach J.C Price is tasked with turning this experience and competition-filled defensive line room and turning it into what may be the most polished piece of this Hokies team.
Defensive tackle personnel
2023 eligibility
Fr.
So.
Jr.
Sr.
Gunner Givens
Wilfried Pene
Josh Fuga
Elijah Klock, W
Noah Sage, W
Mario Kendricks*
Lemar Law
Pheldarius Payne
Malachi Madison, W
Norell Pollard*
* Unused redshirt. Italics = hasn't arrived yet. Madison's on scholarship but does not count against the 85-man limit
