Summer overview: Defensive line

Connor Mardian
Hokie Haven staff

When you take a look at my previous articles you may notice a lot of varying ages and experience gaps on the offensive end. However, at the rock of defense, it is a different story. Defensive line coach J.C Price is tasked with turning this experience and competition-filled defensive line room and turning it into what may be the most polished piece of this Hokies team.


Cole Nelson could be a major contributor up front for the Hokies
Cole Nelson could be a major contributor up front for the Hokies (USA Today Sports Images)

Defensive tackle personnel

2023 eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr. 

Gunner Givens


Wilfried Pene

Josh Fuga

Elijah Klock, W


Noah Sage, W

Mario Kendricks*

Lemar Law

Pheldarius Payne

Malachi Madison, W

Norell Pollard*
* Unused redshirt. Italics = hasn't arrived yet. Madison's on scholarship but does not count against the 85-man limit
