Summer look: Wake Forest
Virginia Tech will take on a cross-divisional opponent in Wake Forest late in the year, their first meeting with the Deacons since 2014.
What should the Hokies expect with a coach in his fifth year at Wake - but who hasn't led his current team against the Hokies since his first campaign in Winston-Salem?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news