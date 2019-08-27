Summer look: Virginia
Are the Hoos on the rise? Last year was the closest they've looked to Virginia Tech in, well, about 15 tries, but they still couldn't manage a win on the last day of the regular season.
Was that a peak for the Virginia program, or are the Cavaliers ready to take yet another step toward challenging VT?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news