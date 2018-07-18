Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech will take its show to the coast early in the 2018 season. The Hokies travel to Norfolk to take on Old Dominion.

What was 2017

You may recall Virginia Tech having a slow start, but never feeling particularly threatened when the Monarchs came to Lane Stadium last year. VT missed a field goal, punted twice, and threw an interception in its first five drives, with the only exception a field goal made. However, touchdowns on their next four drives put the game away by the middle of the third quarter. The rest of the year wasn't a whole lot better for ODU, which finished 5-7 and with only two non-conference wins - against a bad UMass team and an Albany squad playing up from the FCS level against better competition. A brutally bad passing game (No. 121 nationally in efficiency) was the primary culprit for a lot of the struggles. Indeed, ODU was middle-of-the-pack nationally in yards per rushing attempt, and while the Monarchs were below average (No. 94) in opposing pass efficiency and opposing yards/rush (No. 83), that paled in comparison to the weakness of being simply unable to move the ball through the air. That led to the No. 114 scoring offense nationally. The Monarchs did finish the year on a bit of a run, with wins in three of their final four games. That lone loss came in the season finale, though, and kept ODU out of bowl eligibility. It was also a humbling one, 41-10 at the hands of Middle Tennessee. Seven of the Monarchs' points came on their final drive of the game when Middle was content to let them bleed clock since the game was effectively decided.

What's the same

The top two quarterbacks return for ODU, and while last year's results may imply that's hardly something to get excited about, the fact that Steven Williams grew into his game over the course of his true freshman season indicates that there's a lot of upside there. He was thrust into action just two weeks into his college career, so with the experience he gained last year and since, he should be able to take a nice leap. It should be made even easier by the fact that four of his top five receivers are back: there are a lot of familiar faces to throw to. The protection was already outstanding last year - ODU gave up just 1.67 sacks/game - and that should continue with HM All-conference linemen Nick Clarke and Isaac Weaver returning. Two other linemen return, as well. It was actually defense that was more impressive for ODU last year, though. Defensive end Oshae Ximines was the only player named first-team All-CUSA on offense or defense (the Monarchs did have two special-teamers, about whom more in a moment), and he'll be back. Defensive tackle Miles Fox was honorable mention all-league, and joins him. They'll be the tone-setters on D, because there were some pretty significant back seven losses. Leading tackler Marvin Branch is back though, and the linebacker should help steady that some, and the return of safety Sean Carter will help. Special teams was an area of success with little receivers Isaiah Harper and Darrell Brown earning kick and punt returner of the year, respectively, in Conference USA. There's plenty of coaching continuity as well, with headman Bobby Wilder and his offensive coordinator Brian Scott both entering their 10th year in Norfolk, and defensive coordinator Rich Nagy in his fifth. In their fifth year as an FBS program, the learning curve is gone.

What's different

Leading rusher Ray Lawry departed, which will put plenty of pressure on senior Jeremy Cox to replace his production (Cox actually had more attempts last year, but was significantly worse on a per-carry basis). It will probably also make Williams's legs a bigger part of the run game and offense. Given that the rest of the offense returns mostly intact (one offensive lineman and starting TE Melvin Vaughn are the other losses), one of the biggest changes for this side of the ball should be that it's night-and-day better than it was during the 2017 season. If you're as high on Williams as I am, and think the Monarchs can replace Lawry - who played in the Shrine Bowl, so it's not like he was a scrub - this should be a great offense, at least comparatively. There are more warning signs on the other side of the ball. Defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi and defensive back Brandon Addison were some of the only top performers on last year's defense (at least from a conference recognition perspective), and they both depart. If Ximines and Fox can't pick up some of the slack, a depleted secondary will be battling quarterbacks that have a long time to pick them apart. The linebackers were solid last year, and may be relied upon to do a bit more in terms of preventing the pass defense from devolving into... necessity, I guess? There just aren't the horses on the back end (other than safety Sean Carter) for the defense to be on its heels a lot.

