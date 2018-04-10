Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente has invited all Virginia Tech students to attend next Tuesday evening’s football practice at Lane Stadium. Current Virginia Tech students with a valid ID may enter Lane Stadium via Gates 5 and 6 starting at 6:45 p.m. and will be permitted to view practice from the lower level of the west stands (press box side).

“When our students are into the game, their enthusiasm and electricity spreads throughout Lane Stadium,” Fuente said. “This is a great opportunity for us to say thanks to Virginia Tech students for their support, and it’s also a chance for some of our most vocal fans to meet some of their fellow students, who just happen to play football at Tech. We’ve had a lot of fun hosting this event the past couple years and we’re excited to have our students join us again on April 10.”

All doors at Gate 5 & 6 will be open to help expedite entry to the stadium from Beamer Way. Restroom facilities will be open. Students will also be able to check in on the Gobbler Student Rewards App to receive three points.

Still photography is allowed, but Coach Fuente asks that no video be shot during the practice session. Following the conclusion of practice, students will be permitted on the field for 15 minutes to take selfies with football student-athletes.

Following the event contests will be held on the game field for a chance to win free student season tickets as well as three field goal kicks by three students for a chance to win $1,000 each!

For your chance to compete be sure to download the Gobbler Student Rewards App and check-in at the event as soon as you arrive. Contestants will be selected shortly after gates open at 6:30 pm and will be sent a push notification with more details

Students should anticipate student season ticket information being announced in the coming week.

Media are also welcome to attend this event and will be made aware of details of how they can participate via a media advisory.

Kickoff for the 2018 Spring Game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. The event is free and open to the public.