HokieHaven - Stock report from Texas high school championships

ARLINGTON, Tex. -- Texas high school football wrapped up its disrupted COVID-19 season last weekend with state championship games in Cowboys Stadium. Here are some of the notable performances and observations from the event.

… Ty Marsh is a perfect match in the nickel. He’s solid in coverage and doesn’t shy away from being physical, playing downhill and creating turnovers. He had a pick, 5.5 tackles, recorded three pass breakups and ripped the ball away from a receiver on his way to the end zone.

… Jaden Allen has been an impact freshman. The 2024 cornerback had multiple pass breakups, flashed closing speed and the ability to shadow receivers downfield. Mississippi State joined LSU as early offers. Allen’s older brother, Bryan Allen , is committed to the Tigers.

… Jason Llewellyn impressed with two receptions for Aledo. The three-star 2022 tight end has good hands and was able to make contested grabs along the sideline. He’s a willing blocker, too. Arkansas , Baylor and Michigan State have recently offered.

… Rivals100 receiver JoJo Earle was wildly elusive, piling up yardage after the catch. He’s got quick feet and he dominates in short space. The Alabama signee is dangerous in the open field and finished his prep career with 224 yards of offense and a touchdown, averaging north of 22 yards per reception

The heart of a champion 2021 DB @TyMarsh7 took the ball away from this receiver after a completion downfield. Marsh was named the Defensive MVP for @RyanRaiderFB , who captured the Texas 5A D1 state championship 🎥: @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/z24LB6rcS2

… Seth Henigan gets overlooked with all of the star power up and down Ryan’s roster, but the Memphis signee is highly efficient, had some big-time throws downfield and made plays with his legs. He has a lot of upside in the Memphis offense.

... Class of 2022 cornerback Austin Jordan has continued to improve in coverage. He had two breakups and was able to stick to receivers stride-for-stride without being too physical. Jordan uses his hands. He's got track speed and is a willing tackler.

…Charles Esters was a warrior on the edge against the power-running Katy attack. Against a stout offensive line, the Texas Tech commit continually battled and came up with a few key stops.

…Cal Varner is a steal for Rice. The defensive MVP of the Class 6A Division II title game notched a sack, 2.0 TFL and had a pick-six. He put pressure on Tennessee QB commit Kaidon Salter throughout the contest.

… Ty Kana was a key cog in Katy’s defensive game plan to slow down Salter. What he lacks in size, Kana makes up for with speed. The 2022 linebacker covered a ton of ground spying on Salter. USC, Virginia Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State are early offers.

…The Katy front seven registered most of the tackles, but Bobby Taylor quietly served as a last line of defense in the secondary and was excellent in coverage, especially when Cedar Hill entered the red zone. Texas A&M could be a team to watch for the Rivals250 cornerback with LSU and Oklahoma also in the mix.

… Brady Boyd was almost unguardable. Austin Westlake devoted two defensive backs to the Minnesota receiver signee — and that wasn’t enough. Five-star QB Quinn Ewers and Boyd have impressive chemistry and Boyd has enough speed to get by double-teams. He also made contested grabs with defenders nearby and with hands in his grill. Boyd finished with game-highs in catches (12) and yards (190) with two touchdowns.

…Like Ewers and Boyd, RJ Maryland is also coming off injury but suited up for the finale. The four-star 2022 tight end has room to build up his frame, but is already physical after the catch and showed off his hands and vertical on a late touchdown. In space, he commands a crew of tacklers to bring down. Maryland’s dad, Russell Maryland, was an All-American at Miami.

… Avyonne Jones broke up a pass intended for super-sophomore Jaden Greathouse in the end zone. He was a willing tackler throughout the night. Tennessee recently offered.

… Class of 2022 Austin Westlake offensive lineman Connor Robertson was a part of the Chaps’ dominant run game that racked up 320 yards on the ground against Southlake Carroll. Robertson was superb in pass pro and consistent paving running lanes for his backs and quarterback. Duke is his lone Power 5 overture.

… Duke linebacker signee Nick Morris was solid throughout the game. He generated some pressure and mustered some big hits.