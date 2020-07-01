HokieHaven - Sting Factor: Tyas Martin's decommitment from Hokies

Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Virginia Tech was putting together an outstanding recruiting class with four-stars from Texas along with a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Tyas Martin, the top-rated player in the state of Arkansas.

Coach Justin Fuente and his staff were building what could have been a special class, but then four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis backed off his pledge and has since committed to Auburn. Four-star receiver Latrell Neville followed shortly after and decommitted from the Hokies.

In the last few days, Martin also decided to not stay committed to Virginia Tech, another blow to the recruiting class that now finds itself ranked second-to-last in the ACC with a conference-low 11 pledges.

There is still hope for Virginia Tech, since many in-state prospects remain on the board and the Hokies still have a lot of top targets out there. But losing Davis, Neville and now Martin as an anchor on that defensive line has been a challenge.

Landing top talent from Texas and Arkansas is rare for Virginia Tech, but it was nice for the Hokies while it lasted.