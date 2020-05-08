Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Dematrius Davis committed to Virginia Tech in November and it was a major recruiting win for coach Justin Fuente and his staff, a sign that the Hokies had significant reach and could even dip into Texas for top talent.

Davis is a four-star quarterback from Houston (Texas) North Shore who was also the lynchpin in getting other top players to commit to Virginia Tech including four-star receiver and Houston Hightower standout Latrell Neville. Davis was working on some other top prospects to join the class and head to Blacksburg.

But Davis said earlier this week that he wanted to de-commit from Virginia Tech while also holding out hope for that fan base since the four-star said he still plans to take an official visit there.

Auburn looks to be the big-time beneficiary of Davis’ decision to back off his pledge but many other programs are going to get involved. Virginia Tech is not out of it - especially if Davis does take an official visit there - but re-committing to a school is a tough proposition sometimes.