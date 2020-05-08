Sting Factor: Dematrius Davis decommits from Virginia Tech
Dematrius Davis committed to Virginia Tech in November and it was a major recruiting win for coach Justin Fuente and his staff, a sign that the Hokies had significant reach and could even dip into Texas for top talent.
Davis is a four-star quarterback from Houston (Texas) North Shore who was also the lynchpin in getting other top players to commit to Virginia Tech including four-star receiver and Houston Hightower standout Latrell Neville. Davis was working on some other top prospects to join the class and head to Blacksburg.
But Davis said earlier this week that he wanted to de-commit from Virginia Tech while also holding out hope for that fan base since the four-star said he still plans to take an official visit there.
Auburn looks to be the big-time beneficiary of Davis’ decision to back off his pledge but many other programs are going to get involved. Virginia Tech is not out of it - especially if Davis does take an official visit there - but re-committing to a school is a tough proposition sometimes.
LOCAL REACTION
"Davis’ commitment was important not only because he was by far the top player in the Hokies’ class, but also because of what he represented for the group. Like many quarterbacks who commit to their programs early, he had been a pied piper in trying to convince other players to join him in Blacksburg.
"That was particularly important as VT tries to make a push into Texas that requires something of a cult of personality to get major traction - and Davis was that personality. The “Texas to VT” movement was already an uphill battle, and it’s not going to become any easier with Davis gone.
"The 2021 class is back to square one in avoiding a repeat of the disappointing 2020 group from a strict talent perspective. And Virginia Tech is unlikely to replace Davis with a quarterback of Davis’ talent level, except in the unlikely event he re-commits to the program he just decided to depart." — Tim Sullivan, HokieHaven.com
Sting factor: 9
NATIONAL REACTION
“This is a big loss as losing an elite quarterback in the recruiting cycle is always hard and has a trickle down effect on other prospects. Davis is very unlikely to re-commit to Virginia Tech and they will struggle to find someone better in this class. This hurts.” — Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director, Rivals.com
Sting factor: 9