HokieHaven - Sting Factor: Antario Brown's decommitment from South Carolina

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Antario Brown committed to South Carolina over Virginia Tech in early August but his pledge would not be long-lasting.

The Savannah (Ga.) Beach high three-star running back decommitted from the Gamecocks over the weekend and said “unforeseen circumstances” led to his decision.

The Hokies along with NC State, West Virginia and others are involved in his recruitment.

South Carolina is not hurting for running backs as Kevin Harris is off to a very strong start this season and the Gamecocks signed five-star RB MarShawn Lloyd last recruiting cycle but he’s recovering from a knee injury.

Still, even with a lot of talent in the backfield, South Carolina is not so loaded with talent that the Gamecocks have the luxury of turning players away, even as they already have a commitment from three-star running back Caleb McDowell, a former NC State pledge, out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County.

Keeping Brown in the class was important for South Carolina, but if the Gamecocks could survive some attrition anywhere, it would be at running back.