Stephen Sings is a Hokie
Virginia Tech's big recruiting weekend continues late Sunday evening with a pledge from unranked defensive end Stephen Sings.
Sings, a 6-4, 225-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Vance, picked the Hokies over finalists Auburn, UCF, North Carolina, and Oregon.
The Decision... @CoachShibestVT @coach_ham @CoachFuente @MattTransue @DonCallahanIC pic.twitter.com/8L3unAHopt— Stephen Sings (@TheSteveSings5) July 29, 2019
Sings was all-area after notching 60 tackles, 12.5 of them sacks, during his junior season. He helped lead Vance High to North Carolina's 4AA state title game, where the Cougars fell 9-7 to Wake Forest High.
• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Sings in the fold.
• See what he'll bring with a look at his junior highlights.
• Discuss Sings's commitment on our premium message board, The Gobbler.
Stay tuned for much more to come on Sings's commitment.