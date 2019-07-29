News More News
Stephen Sings is a Hokie

Virginia Tech's big recruiting weekend continues late Sunday evening with a pledge from unranked defensive end Stephen Sings.

Sings, a 6-4, 225-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Vance, picked the Hokies over finalists Auburn, UCF, North Carolina, and Oregon.

Sings was all-area after notching 60 tackles, 12.5 of them sacks, during his junior season. He helped lead Vance High to North Carolina's 4AA state title game, where the Cougars fell 9-7 to Wake Forest High.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Sings's commitment.

