COPPELL, Texas — Talent from states all across the South made their way to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex to compete in the first 2021 stop of the annual Rivals Camp Series.

Prospects from the talent-laden state of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi were just some of the states represented, with commitments from teams like LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Southern Miss, among others.

Here are the positional MVPs and those who punched their ticket to the Five-Star Challenge this summer in Atlanta.