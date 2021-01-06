It has been a busy couple of days for sophomore Braylon Johnson of Highland Springs. The Class of 2023 cornerback woke up Monday, January 5th without an offer. As of 8:48 PM on January 6th he has 11 offers! I have been covering the region for going on 9 seasons now and I never recall that many offers in such a short amount of a time for any player.

Braylon's offers consist of Virginia Tech, Maryland, Liberty, Virginia, Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma. Other than Oklahoma and Pittsburgh, Braylon has already visited these schools. In fact Braylon spoke about anytime he and his family take a trip somewhere, they "always visit a school along the way".