Saturday was an incredibly busy day of commitments as spring games and big visits wrapped up across the country. Here is a review of all the Power Five pledges ranked in order of importance:



Word started leaking in the days leading up to Saturday that Gibson could announce his commitment but that still doesn’t take away its importance. Listed as a receiver for now, it’s expected the Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County four-star will play defensive back for the Seminoles - along with playing baseball in Tallahassee. Gibson is a fast, sudden playmaker and if the adage that the best athletes should play defense, the four-star fits that bill well.

*****

Arizona State’s new coaching staff is making in-state recruiting a top priority and landing Tapley is huge because he’s a legitimate two-way threat. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain standout can choose whether he will play receiver (where he had more than 1,000 receiving yards last season) or safety (where he had eight interceptions). That’s a good problem to figure out.

*****

Originally from Canada, LeBlanc is now playing at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School and while he didn’t have eye-popping stats in his junior season he is another weapon to use in Ohio State’s offense as someone who could split out and use his speed/size combination to his advantage. LeBlanc averaged nearly 18 yards per catch last season so couple that with everything the Buckeyes have at receiver and there is an unstoppable feeling to it. Plus, LeBlanc is a teammate of 2025 standout Cameron Sparks and that cannot hurt Ohio State there, either.



*****

A teammate of 2023 Penn State signee Jven Williams, it’s no surprise the Nittany Lions won out for Brewer, who’s one of the more interesting offensive line prospects in this class. The Wyomissing, Pa., standout at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds is used in some situations as a tight end and he moves really well for his size. When blocking, he’s a grinder and someone who likes to use his physical nature to his advantage. Over time, a four-star ranking on Brewer would not be out of the question.

*****

Even before Dixon committed to Ohio State, the three-star running back moved to the Columbus era transferring from Millersburg (Ohio) West Holmes to Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington North for his senior season which will provide a higher-level of competition coming up. Dixon is phenomenal in a phone booth, tough to tackle, always finds ways to dodge tacklers and gain extra yards whether it’s at running back or catching the ball out of the backfield. I wonder if he’s a 4.4 guy but there’s definitely elite talent there.

*****

Booker can step in front of passes. He can drop and cover. He can come up and lay the wood. He can rip the ball out when bringing someone to the ground. The high three-star linebacker from DeSoto, Texas can do almost everything at linebacker. I do wonder a tad about his speed in the Big 12 but Booker just has a feel to be around the ball and to make plays and he could really thrive a ton in the Bears' defense.

*****

It’s impossible not to be awestruck by Mason’s stats last season as he carried the ball 173 times for 2,309 yards and 49 rushing touchdowns. That’s pretty incredible but there are some quirks here as the Mount Airy, N.C., standout does not exactly play elite competition, the offense is a funky two-back sort of flexbone attack and a lot of runs Mason is completely untouched and just runs away from slower defenders. He can cut-and-go in the hole and he’s definitely impressive but the competition level will be an adjustment once he gets to the ACC.

*****

If Iowa is going to stay with its traditional offense and physically grind down opponents then Williams will be a nice addition for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot, 225-pound running back churns out yards but had a lot - a lot! - of carries in his junior season as the Saint John (Ind.) Lake Central standout carried it 223 times for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging just 6.5 yards per carry. Williams listed no other Power Five offers but fit is really important here and in Iowa City he could be the man.

*****

There was some chatter weeks ago that Wisconsin could be the team to beat for Pilof but that never materialized and on Saturday the Middleton, Wisc., three-star committed to the Scarlet Knights. His relationship and the loyalty from coach Greg Schiano paid off as Pilof becomes Rutgers’ first defensive commit. He’s long, he can stretch plays to the sideline and the three-star is physical as well.

*****

The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances offensive lineman mostly played offensive guard in his junior season and it could be his future position because there is absolutely a tough, hard-nosed, physical nature to his play style. He likes to seek and destroy and that should fit in well in East Lansing. I wonder about his foot speed and blocking people off the edge if he’s moved outside but the toughness he brings to a football field can’t be taught.

*****

What stands out most about Wilson is that he’s a playmaker whether sitting in the pocket, throwing on the run, running himself or delivering the ball down the field to his receivers. Thirteen interceptions need to come down as his high school career continues but Wilson has that pop in his game that could make him a special dual-threat quarterback down the road especially as he also ran for 530 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

*****

TCU, Nebraska and Virginia were the Power Five offers for Hughes, who has outstanding size at nearly 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds with a frame where he could easily add 15-20 more pounds and still move well and keep his athleticism. Hughes does an excellent job blocking in both the run and pass game but isn’t incredibly overly physical but that could come with more development.

*****

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has made a career of finding undervalued players and developing them and Turpin could be one of those players. The Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge safety is excellent stepping in front of passes and returning them for TDs and being a playmaker in the back end. It’s surprising based on his junior film that the Demon Deacons were his only Power Five offer and he jumped on it but it could be Wake’s gain.

*****