HokieHaven - Special subscription offer for first responders

With questions as to whether fall sports will commence in 2020 ever-present, a cloud of uncertainty surrounds college athletics. Like everyone, we hope the ACC finds a way to safely play a football season - but there are no guarantees.

There are two constants, though, whether games are cancelled or not.

The first, is the dedication of our first responders. First responders put themselves at risk every time they go to work with the task of keeping the public safe and healthy.

The second is with or without games, sports news will continue to be present. Recruiting doesn’t stop. Player development doesn’t stop. And a hope for a chance to compete before the 2020-21 academic year is over will still remain.

To show our appreciation to those first responders, we are offering the first year of an annual subscription to HokieHaven.com for $25.00 (normally $99.95). The first 300 takers, you will also receive a free BreakingT.com gift code that can be used on any item on the site (up to a $28 value).

All you have to do is email HokieHaven editor Tim Sullivan at t.w.sullivan1@gmail.com with your full name and your first responder branch (i.e. medical provider, firefighter, EMT, etc.). Mention "HokieHaven" in the subject line of your e-mail.

** WE WILL RESPOND TO THE EMAIL WITH A PROMO CODE AND LINK. **