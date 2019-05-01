We are four months into 2019 and Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons has been on the road at camps, 7-on-7 events, watching team workouts and numerous prospects will move up in some fashion when the 2020 Rivals rankings are updated early in the summer. Here are some names who have seen their stock rise in recent months in the states of Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.



Benson worked out at the New Orleans Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas, and what stood out most was his mobility. He is agile on his feet for that size. He worked at tackle and guard, but he is likely an offensive guard on the next level. He is still raw fundamentally, but he has a good frame, he is naturally strong in the trenches and he can move. It is likely to come down to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but Kentucky and Southern Miss are others to keep an eye on too.



Bryant is a cornerback with size and speed. Whether you watch tape or see him live, Bryant always shows aggression. He plays with an edge and loves the challenge each receiver in front of him presents. Bryant is a versatile defensive back, but he looks best at cornerback with his length, size, ball skills and ability to line up against the bigger receivers. Schools may not have to wait too much longer to find out Bryant's decision. He is closing in on a decision, with Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among those on his list.



Capers is an elite wide receiver who has competed at numerous events in 2019, and at each one, stood out. He has great size, he is a strong route-runner, his ball skills are a strength and his speed is a weapon. Capers can win jump-balls, he can stretch the field vertically and he has shown the ability to make the catch in traffic. He is committed to Arkansas, but schools such as South Carolina and Tennessee are still in the mix.





Cohen has really improved over the last year. He is better shape, he is stronger and he has improved in the technique category as well. Cohen was committed to South Carolina for a short amount of time and he was back in Columbia visiting the Gamecocks officially over the weekend. Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma are some of the other schools still in this race. Cohen has really taken that next step and become one of the top offensive linemen in the south. He won the OL MVP at the Atlanta Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas and his stock up going up.

Edwards stood out at the New Orleans Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas. He showed a good first-step and the ability to move at his size on the inside. He is a true three-technique with quickness off the ball and the ability to re-direct. He plays with good balance, he is athletic for his size and it is easy to see why his offer list continues to expand. Tennessee is his most recent offer. Before the Vols, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Pittsburgh joined the race.

Gibbs is a back that has added good weight in the off-season, but is still very quick, he makes decisive cuts and he has developed into a three-down back. He is still best on the perimeter, but he can get the tough yards and he is a strong receiver out of the backfield. A decision is likely over the summer with Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas A&M still under consideration.

Johnson working out as an interior offensive lineman (center and guard), instead of tackle, which he plays for his team, has been a great decision. He has shined. He has worked primarily at center, but some at guard too. Johnson has slimmed down some, he is in better shape and that has paid off. He is very strong at the point of attack, he is tough to move and he has shown versatility, which is valuable as well. A list of schools are still in the mix here, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

This season will be Pryor’s to shine. He has been working with, somewhat behind Tony Mathis, a 2020 West Virginia signee the last couple of years, but Pryor will be the man in 2019. He is in great shape, he has improved his speed, and he will be the next big-time running back to come out of Cedartown. The top-end speed may be the only real question still out there, but he is fast enough. He has the power, vision and a good burst when he gets the football. Auburn and Clemson are two schools high on Pryor's list, and Georgia could move up quickly if they decide to offer this spring.

Rogers left the New Orleans Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas as the Quarterback MVP. He was very consistent all day. He has gotten a little bigger and stronger over the past year, and he showed good mechanics. Rogers, a Mississippi State has a short, compact release and he gets the ball out quick. He throws a very catchable ball, he throws well on the move and he has a quiet confidence about him.