Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork has produced some outstanding players over the years. Most recently, it was 2022 Rivals100 receiver Antonio Williams making headlines there and now it's Jarvis Green. The running back picked up offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech last week and they were quickly followed by his decommitment from James Madison, who held his commitment since August.

Green has now set his commitment date for Tuesday. He gave an update on his recruitment during check in at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.