News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 09:13:58 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina athlete O'Mega Blake names top 15

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Capable of playing receiver or defensive back at the next level, O'Mega Blake is one of the most coveted 2021 athletes in the Palmetto State.

He's down to 15 schools - with the understanding that he can expand his list again if new interest arrives. As it stands, Virginia Tech makes the cut.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}