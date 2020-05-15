South Carolina athlete O'Mega Blake names top 15
Capable of playing receiver or defensive back at the next level, O'Mega Blake is one of the most coveted 2021 athletes in the Palmetto State.
He's down to 15 schools - with the understanding that he can expand his list again if new interest arrives. As it stands, Virginia Tech makes the cut.
(TOP 15 SCHOOLS)— O’Mega Blake (@omegablake9) May 14, 2020
Recruitment Still Open!!! pic.twitter.com/dEnTFWznyp
