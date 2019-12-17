If all sign that are projected to, it looks like around 85% of the 2020 football prospects will make things official and end their recruitment during the early signing period, which kicks of its 72 hour window December 18. There are still some struggling with their decisions and will wait until the second signing day to put the pen to the paper. Anything can happen in recruiting, and things can change very quickly, but the state of Georgia is expected to have some big names still unsigned at the end of this week..

Battle was at one time committed to Maryland before re-opening his recruitment. He has taken the process slow since and wants to see what options present themselves in the coming weeks. Georgia Tech has always been a school linked to Battle due to his teammate Tyson Meiguez being committed there and Virginia Tech recently came in with an offer. Another school to watch is Michigan State.

As soon as Florida State fired Willie Taggart, Dunson decommitted from the Seminoles and started his recruitment over. Penn State has come in and Texas offered not too long ago. Clemson is still in talks with Dunson as well, but no offer has been extended yet. Penn State is recruiting him hardest at this time, but others will turn it up in January.

Edwards is one of the quietest prospects in the 2020 class. He is tucked away in Moultrie, Ga., he stays away from social media and he is about as low-key as they come. In recruiting, it looks like heading into the new year that Florida, Florida State and Georgia are the main schools involved. We will see if that changes. The Seminoles had the lead late in the summer and there has been some buzz around the Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Evans is coming off a state championship weekend, where he rushed for 185 pounds and a touchdown, and now he will turn his attention to recruiting. He has over a dozen offers, but will now wait and see who pursues him in January. There is no favorite at this time and Evans will likely handle a lot of his recruitment in about a month's time early in 2020.

Geoff Collins would love nothing more than for Gibbs to shock everyone and sign with the Yellow Jackets, but that is highly unlikely. He had two in-home visits with Florida, and that is the school with the most buzz around it right now when talking Georgia Tech's biggest competition. LSU, Ohio State and now Florida State with an offer Monday are also in the mix. Gibbs plans to take at least four official visits before signing February 5.

Would it be a huge surprise to see Jones sign Wednesday? Maybe not, but it is not likely at this time. He is a longtime Georgia commit, but Auburn has really made a strong run at him the last couple months. Both schools are pushing for him to sign early so they don't have to battle it out in January, but one day away, it looks Jones will wait, take official visits to both schools and then make his final decision in 2020.

Lundy received an offer from Georgia late Monday night and he said Dan Lanning told him he could play either side of the ball. More talk has been around Lundy as an inside linebacker on the next level. This is a "dream come true" for Lundy and he is now likely to wait until February to sign. Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech are schools he has been considering as well.

Arkansas jumped in the mix as soon as Sam Pittman took over and the Razorbacks are expected to receive a visit in January. Virginia Tech and West Virginia have also been in pursuit and McGhee is expected to take official visits to Blacksburg and Morgantown as well. McGhee is still a ways from making a decision.

There was some thought of signing early, but it looks like now that Morton will hold off and wait until the second signing day. The on-time Alabama commit has been considered a Georgia Tech even when he still was on the Crimson Tide commitment list. He is still expected to stay in Atlanta, but he is likely to wait and sign in February.

The only official visit Thomas has scheduled in January is with West Virginia. The Mountaineers have done an excellent job recruiting Thomas and could be considered the favorite at this time. Thomas is still considering all options and said he will get serious about recruiting next month. South Carolina and Tennessee have been in heavy communication with him and his coach as well.