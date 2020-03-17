Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle so here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Yesterday we looked at the quarterbacks and today is the running backs.



1. CAMAR WHEATON

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, LSU Recruiting outlook: Wheaton doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to announce a commitment, but he was in the middle of taking some visits before the dead period was announced. Oklahoma and Texas got him on campus recently and those two look like they’ll be the two major powers in Wheaton’s recruitment. Programs like Alabama and LSU will be more involved down the road as well. Farrell’s take: Wheaton has so many options and is so far from a decision it’s tough to call. Texas did a great job with him on his visit but Oklahoma has been the team I’ve felt has the edge for a long time. But this is far from over and visits to LSU, Alabama and perhaps others could change many things. As of today, I’d guess Oklahoma.

2. WILL SHIPLEY

Will Shipley

Top contenders: Clemson, Stanford, Notre Dame, North Carolina, NC State Recruiting outlook: Shipley had started a string of visits that included Clemson, Stanford, Notre Dame and North Carolina but he only got to visit Clemson before the dead period started. Notre Dame has been in touch frequently with the NC State legacy but Clemson and Stanford are very much in the race. Shipley was hoping to commit in late April or early May but that timeline is up in the air now. Farrell’s take: I’ve thought since the beginning that Clemson was the team to beat and that hasn’t changed at all. If he delays his decision because of the recruiting stoppage and then visits Stanford and Notre Dame then things could change. North Carolina has a chance as well but to me this is all Clemson.

3. DEANDRE BOYKINS

DeAndre Boykins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Missouri, Kentucky Recruiting outlook: North Carolina has been pushing for Boykins to commit for some time but he wanted to take visits during his spring break. Wake Forest and North Carolina got Boykins on campus for visits before the dead period started but teams like Kentucky and Missouri were in line to get visits this spring. Don’t expect Boykins to rush into a commitment. Farrell’s take: He will likely take his time with the process, but North Carolina has always been where I pictured him. That hasn’t changed.

4. DONOVAN EDWARDS

Donovan Edwards (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Ohio State and Michigan Recruiting outlook: There are a couple of other programs involved with Edwards but it’s really a battle between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. The Michigan native has visited both campuses multiple times but there are rumors swirling that Ohio State is the team to beat. There is no specific timetable for a commitment and it’s unclear if his plans have changed due to the recruiting dead period. Farrell’s take: Edwards is a tough one to read and as a Michigan prospect, you’d think the Wolverines have the edge, but I’ve thought Ohio State was trending for some time now and nothing I’ve seen has changed that.

5. TREVEYON HENDERSON

Treveyon Henderson (Rivals.com)