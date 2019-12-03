While he's still looking to build his offer list to include FBS programs, Fredonia (N.Y.) 2020 tight end Jake Skinner is certainly well-traveled.

"I’ve visited 17 colleges in total," he explained. "Alabama, Pitt, and Rutgers are the biggest along with Virginia Tech. I currently have 2 FCS offers and 2 D2 offers. Coaches have been coming in here and there but it’s not definitive where I will fall."