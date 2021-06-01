Six Hokies named VaSID All-State

Virginia Tech placed six members on the VaSID University Division Football All-State Teams, the organization announced Tuesday. NFL Draft picks RB Khalil Herbert and OT Christian Darrisaw both earned first-team offense accolades while DB Chamarri Conner was to sole Hokie to earn first-team honors on the defensive side of the ball. DE Amare Barno, DT Jarrod Hewitt and S Divine Deablo were also recognized as members of the second-team defense.

Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw was tabbed by seven different outlets as an All-America pick and a consensus first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies' contests at left tackle, where he anchored the left side of Tech's offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games. He was selected No. 23 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Khalil Herbert

A third-team All-ACC selection as a running back, Herbert led the Hokies' potent rushing attack with 1,182 yards on the ground, while his 107.5 ypg. rushing average ranked second in the ACC. Hebert finished the season with six 100-yard rushing games. He posted a season-best 207 rushing yards at Duke (10/10) as part of his record-breaking day that saw him accumulate 357 all-purpose yards. A second-team All-ACC all-purpose honoree, he racked up 1,791 all-purpose yards to rank third in the nation (1,182 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and 430 kickoff return yards). He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Chamarri Conner

Tech's leader in tackles in 2020, Conner started all 11 games and registered 81 total tackles (60 solo). He tallied 3.5 TFLs, two INTs, four breakups, four QB hurries and forced a fumble this season. Conner was recognized twice as ACC Defensive Back of the Week (10/19) and (11/2).

Amare Barno

A converted linebacker playing on the line for the first time, Barno recorded 43 total tackles on the season, including 28 solo stops. The Blythewood, South Carolina native led the ACC and all Power Five players with 16.0 TFL and tied with Tech DE Justus Reed for sixth in the league with 6.5 sacks.

Divine Deablo

A team captain in 2020, Deablo was a first-team All-ACC selection. He posted 55 total tackles in 2020 despite missing two contests early in the season. He had 2.0 TFL and defended eight passes during the season and also forced a fumble. Deablo, who tied for the ACC lead with four INTs on the season, was the only conference player to do so in nine or fewer games played. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native wore the No. 25 jersey in the final game of his college career, a victory over Virginia (12/12/20) to win back the Commonwealth Cup, sealing the victory with an interception. He was selected No. 80 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Jarrod Hewitt

A redshirt senior and captain of the defense, Hewitt registered 31 total tackles (13 solo) this season and ranked inside the top 10 in sacks in conference play with 5.5. He recorded a career-best 8.5 TFL and also had a QB hurry. Hewitt donned Coach Beamer's 25 jersey for the Miami game (11/14) where he produced 2.5 sacks for 23 yards.