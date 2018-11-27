Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

For the first time since 2002, no Virginia Tech players have been selected to an All-Conference first team, but six Hokies earned lesser honors from the ACC.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Damon Hazelton and fifth-year senior defensive lineman Ricky Walker led the way on the second team.

Punter Oscar Bradburn was the third-team punting specialist, while tight end Dalton Keene, offensive lineman Kyle Chung, and linebacker Rayshard Ashby were honorable mention selections.

While the Hokies' 5-6 record to date is certainly a disappointment in a year that began with high expectations, the all-conference selections are an indicator that the future remains bright: only Walker and Chung are in their final years of eligibility (and it may be fair to say that Chung's honor is a lifetime achievement award rather than an indication of his play in 2018).