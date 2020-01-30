Virginia Tech's players got it done on the field this season, but they took their talents to the classroom, as well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-Academic Team for the 2019 football season and that list included six Virginia Tech student-athletes. Five of those six players will return to play for the Hokies in 2020.



Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. Tech’s honorees, their fields of study and hometowns are listed below.

P Oscar Bradburn – Marketing Management – Sydney, Australia

Bradburn earned All-ACC honorable mention accolades in 2019. A semifinalist for The Ray Guy Award, he set a single-season Tech record and ranked eighth in the nation with a 46.7-yard gross punting average (46.7). He posted 22 punts of 50+ yards, had 21 punts inside the 20 and forced 22 fair catches, while suffering only six touchbacks. Bradburn was named the ACC Specialist of the Week following Tech’s 36-14 victory over No. 22 Wake Forest. He returns for his senior campaign with the Hokies in 2020.

C Bryan Hudson – Business – Georgetown, Kentucky

Hudson was named a Freshman All-America second-team selection by The Athletic in 2019. As a true freshman for the Hokies, Hudson has started 10 contests at center for Tech despite never having played that position prior to the 2019 season. According to PFF College, he was only of only 28 FBS true freshman offensive linemen to have played more than 500 snaps in 2019. In addition to his skills on the football field, Hudson is also an accomplished shot put and discus competitor for Tech’s track and field squad.

TE James Mitchell – Multimedia Journalism – Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Mitchell returns for his junior campaign in 2020 after registering a solid sophomore season for Tech. In addition to his blocking prowess, the south west Virginia native tied for fourth on the squad in 2019 with 21 receptions, registering 361 yards and two TDs in the process. He led Tech with three catches for 75 yards at Miami and four catches for 90 yards with one TD at Georgia Tech. Mitchell also ranked third on the squad with four rushing scores in 2019.

G Doug Nester – Business – Huntington, W.V.

Nester was an honorable mention pick on the PFF College All-Freshman Team in 2019 after starting 10 contests at right guard for the Hokies. Like Hudson, he was only of only 28 FBS true freshman offensive linemen to have played more than 500 snaps in 2019 according to PFF College.

T Luke Tenuta – Multimedia Journalism – Crozet, Virginia

Tenuta played in all 13 games for Tech in 2019, starting the season’s final five games at right tackle. He was part of a youthful Hokies’ blocking unit coached by Vance Vice that saw 90.8 percent of its starts come from underclassmen. Tenuta will return for his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2020. His father, Jon, is a longtime collegiate coach who currently coaches safeties at the University of Cincinnati.

TE Dalton Keene – Building Construction & Real Estate – Littleton, Colorado

The versatile Keene tied for fourth on Tech in 2019 with 21 receptions and was second on the squad with five receiving touchdowns. In addition to 240 receiving yards, he also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards during his junior campaign. The Colorado native has opted to forgo his final season of eligibility at Tech and has declared himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.