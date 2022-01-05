Silas Dzansi to return for sixth year

Dzansi started seven games in 2021, taking his career total to 23 times in the opening lineup for the Orange and Maroon. The 6-5, 325-pounder has played both tackle positions as well as guard for VT.

With Brock Hoffman, Johnny Jordan, Lecitus Smith, Tyrell Smith, and Luke Tenuta all departing Blacksburg for the NFL or after expiring their eligibility, the return of Dzansi will provide some much-needed experienced depth to next year's roster, with redshirt sophomores Parker Clements and Kaden Moore also earning starting experience during their freshman seasons.

With his return, the Hokies' depth chart by class looks much more promising than had Dzansi departed: