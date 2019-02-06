He isn't one of Virginia Tech's longest-tenured commitments, but Rome (Ga.) quarterback Knox Kadum is one of the most important.

At least as it relates to Virginia Tech, Kadum's recruitment was not a long one. After quarterback Josh Jackson entered the transfer portal, the Hokies found themselves in need of quarterback depth. Though Kadum had committed to James Madison a couple days earlier, he scheduled his official visit for last weekend the morning he received his offer. The Dukes then pulled their scholarship offer to him, and Kadum committed during the course of that official visit to Blacksburg. He turned right around and helped VT recruit four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester, who was also in town (and committed publicly today).

he's very good at distributing the ball to talented playmakers, avoiding mistakes, and being an emotional leader (and leader by example) for his team on the field. He'll have to learn to read defenses faster when the speed of the college game provides a totally different problem for him to solve. He won't have a dominant run game to back him up (nobody in college has one as solid as Rome's at the high school level), so more will be on his shoulders, too.

The "game manager" reputation is a reasonable one in Kadum's case - though it's a credit, not a backhanded compliment - and he can continue to add to his game.