Signing Day capsule: Jaden Cunningham
Virginia Tech has added some major size and strength up front this Signing Day: Hutchinson (Kan.) CC defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham.
Rankings
Three-star, unranked positionally or within the Juco picture.
Other suitors
Akron, Eastern Illinois, Houston, Idaho, Jacksonville State, Lamar, Marshall, UMass, Rutgers, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Texas State, Western Kentucky
Recruitment story
At the conclusion of the 2018 regular season, Virginia Tech took a step back and evaluated the positions it knew immediate help would be needed, for a look at the junior college ranks. Defensive tackle was a big one, and Assistant Head Coach Adam Lechtenberg identified Cunningham - at that time expected to end up at South Alabama - on his tour of some of the top junior college programs nationally. The three-star took an official visit the Dec. 11 weekend, and immediately VT vaulted to the top of his list. However, other interest, including from Power-5 program Rutgers, saw him wait to commit. He did just that last weekend, though, giving the Hokies some much-needed size up front.
Cunningham, who qualified out of high school but went the junior college route because he didn't have the college attention he had hoped for, has three years to play two (he can redshirt) in terms of eligibility.
Game breakdown
He can draw double-teams thanks to his combination of size and strength, and that gives the other members of the defensive line single matchups (which smaller, quicker counterparts are likely to win). He can split those double-teams at times with his strength and quickness, but holding up against them is what he does best. When he draws single blocking, he can drive the point of attack into the backfield by using solid leverage to get under his blocker's pads and drive backward. He displays solid hand technique to disengage from that player and make a play.
Statistically speaking
Hutchinson CC went 9-3. In 10 games, Cunningham made 25 total tackles, 5.0 for loss including 1.5 sacks. He also forced one fumble.