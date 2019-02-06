At the conclusion of the 2018 regular season, Virginia Tech took a step back and evaluated the positions it knew immediate help would be needed, for a look at the junior college ranks. Defensive tackle was a big one, and Assistant Head Coach Adam Lechtenberg identified Cunningham - at that time expected to end up at South Alabama - on his tour of some of the top junior college programs nationally. The three-star took an official visit the Dec. 11 weekend, and immediately VT vaulted to the top of his list. However, other interest, including from Power-5 program Rutgers, saw him wait to commit. He did just that last weekend, though, giving the Hokies some much-needed size up front.

Cunningham, who qualified out of high school but went the junior college route because he didn't have the college attention he had hoped for, has three years to play two (he can redshirt) in terms of eligibility.